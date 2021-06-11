Michigan reaches first dose vaccination rate of 60%

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist released statements on June 11 about Michigan’s 60% first dose vaccination rate in ages 16 and older.

“Thanks to every Michigander who stepped up to keep themselves, their family, and their community safe,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We can all feel a sense of optimism thanks to the tireless efforts of countless frontline workers who put their own safety on the line to keep the rest of us going. And we are tremendously grateful to the medical community who kept us all safe and created the safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of modern science. As we cross the 60% milestone in vaccinations, we are seeing cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to fall fast, which has helped to poise our economy for a strong recovery. I know that we can give Michigan the economic jumpstart it needs with the billions in available federal funds and our multi-billion dollar budget surplus. We will emerge from this once-in-a-century pandemic stronger than ever, and I am confident that we can make lasting, transformative investments in our schools, small businesses, and communities to help them thrive.”

“I am pleased to see that so many Michiganders are continuing to make the choice to get vaccinated. Thank you to every person who has had a conversation with someone in their life to encourage them to get vaccinated, and the professionals and volunteers who have made vaccines available everywhere in our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “These safe, effective vaccines are our best shot to end this pandemic on our own terms. As more Michiganders make that choice, we come closer and closer to confidently growing our economy across the board, and setting our path toward a stronger Michigan. As we reach these vaccine milestones, we’re able to hug our families, return to offices, enjoy a dinner out at our favorite restaurant, and safely spend time with friends.”