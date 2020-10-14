Michigan records 1,359 more COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded 1,359 more coronavirus cases and 13 deaths related to the virus, the state reported Wednesday.

The latest data brings the total number of cases to 139,061 and there have been 6,941 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Updated county-by-county data on cases and deaths, which is usually released when the daily totals are posted on the state’s coronavirus website, was not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 29,541 samples and 1,324 came back positive, a rate of 4.48%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

The seven-day average of daily positive tests is still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.