Michigan records 3,271 more COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials have confirmed 3,271 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan and an additional 18 associated deaths.
Since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March, it has infected 167,545 people. In all, the virus has now been linked to 7,257 deaths in the state.
Testing numbers from Monday weren’t immediately available.
The seven-day average of positive test rates has been climbing and was 5.6% as of Friday. For the bulk of August and September, the rate was closer to 3%, the threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.
