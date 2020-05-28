Michigan records 68 more coronavirus deaths, 14 from records check

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 68 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,334.

The state noted 14 of the deaths were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported.

Data released Wednesday also shows that 504 more cases of the virus have been confirmed for a total of 55,608 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 19,999 cases (73 more than the day prior) and 2,406 deaths (38 more). Oakland County has had 8,260 cases and 961 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,558 cases and 784 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate has been tested, there have been 3,548 cases (243) and 64 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,971 cases and 247 deaths.

Kent County had four more deaths for a total of 76. It has had 3,454 cases, 34 more than the day prior.

State officials noted Tuesday that the rate of rise in cases is down as a state. The region of the state that includes Grand Rapids had the highest rate of new cases per million people. Local health officials have attributed that to an overall increase in testing and targeted testing of high-risk communities.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. The state this week expanded the criteria for who can get tested and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.