Michigan records 829 more coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s tally of deaths linked to coronavirus has risen by nine and an additional 829 cases have been confirmed, the latest data from the state shows.

Of the nine deaths, five were discovered when public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported to the state.

The data released Thursday afternoon bring the total number of virus-related deaths to 6,632 and the total number of cases to 114,692 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 33,234 samples for the virus and 983 came back positive. The number of positive tests and new cases do not match because people may be tested more than once.

The rate of positive tests was 2.96%. The seven-day average of that percentage has been higher recently than public health officials would like to see — they say a rate below 3% will show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day has been relatively steady since early July.

