Michigan recyclables can be returned after 3-month hiatus

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The return of recyclable glass, aluminium and plastic is once again allowed in Michigan after an almost three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents across the state who accumulated piles of bottles and cans are taking their deposits to be recycled and reclaiming space in their closets, laundry rooms and garages.

The state treasury estimated that $67 million worth of deposits had accumulated. Each return is worth 10 cents in Michigan, which is among the highest in the country.

Shaggy-haired customers are also returning in droves to just-reopened barbershops and hair salons after a three-month hiatus.