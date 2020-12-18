Michigan regulators OK $100M rate hike for Consumers Energy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved a $100 million electric rate hike for Consumers Energy, authorizing the state’s second-largest utility to bill the average residential customer about $9 more per month starting in January.
The increase for residents is nearly 12% after factoring in other allowed adjustments.
The agency said Thursday the Jackson-based utility sought the higher rates to fund upgrades to its distribution system and to meet its clean-energy goals by retiring coal-fired plants. The hike is 39% of what Consumers requested.
The order also lets the utility spend more to trim trees to reduce power outages.
