Michigan reports about 1,000 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 954 more coronavirus cases and 29 more related deaths.

The Tuesday update included eight deaths discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not been reported to the sate.

In all, Michigan has now confirmed 598,968 cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly one year ago. The virus has contributed to 15,699 deaths in the state.

On Monday, labs tested 17,618 samples for the virus — an unusually small number — and 1,052 were positive, a rate of 6.01%. The positivity rate is generally inversely proportionate to the number of samples tested; it grows when the number of tests drops.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

There were seven new cases reported Tuesday across the Upper Peninsula. There were two in both Baraga and Menominee Counties. Delta, Gogebic, and Marquette Counties each had one case. The rest of the U.P. counties have no new cases to report Tuesday.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, reported nine more deaths for a total of 3,960 and confirmed 146 more cases for a total of 96,556. Neighboring Oakland County has had 65,690 cases (144 more than the previous day) and 1,910 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 56,296 cases (93 more) and 1,879 deaths (two more).

Michigan hospitals, health departments and other providers have so far received nearly 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and about 2.6 of those had been administered as of Monday. The state says it has now reached about 21% of the population ages 16 and up.

The state on Monday announced that it has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus variant labeled B.1.351, which was first identified in South African and which is highly contagious. The patient is a child in Jackson County.

The state has also confirmed around 440 cases of the variant B.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom. The majority of those cases are at a state prison in Ionia.

Michigan’s case and hospitalization rates have plateaued, while the average rate of daily positive tests has risen back above 4% after being below that level for most of February. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down.

Wednesday will mark one year since Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus cases. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday to mark the anniversary and honor those who have died after contracting it. Whitmer is also asking residents to turn on their outside lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“One year ago, our world changed forever as we confronted the greatest challenge of our generation,” Whitmer said in a Tuesday statement. “By lowering the flags to honor the one-year anniversary of the virus’s confirmed presence in Michigan, we remember the nearly 16,000 sons and daughters, moms and dads, and neighbors and friends who passed away from COVID-19 in Michigan. As we honor their legacies, let us also take a moment to grieve together, and know that we are not alone in our mourning.

Flags should remain at half-staff through Saturday as the state honors Frank Kelley, who served 37 years as Michigan’s attorney general and who died last week at the age of 96.