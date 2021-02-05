Michigan reports about 1,400 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,379 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths related to the virus.

The Friday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 566,630 since the virus was first detected here about 11 months ago and the number of related deaths to 14,797.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 46,191 samples for the virus and 1,788 were positive. That works out to a 3.81% positivity rate.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 95 more cases for a total of 47,060 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 614.

Elsewhere in West Michigan, Barry County reported one more death for a total of 40 and Muskegon County two more deaths for a total of 294. Barry County has had 3,285 confirmed cases and Muskegon County 10,163 cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, recorded three more deaths, bringing its total to 3,806, and 182 more cases for a total of 91,291. Neighboring Oakland County has had 62,355 confirmed cases (108 more than the previous day) and 1,809 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 53,435 cases (99 more) and 1,791 deaths (one more).

Michigan’s positivity, case, hospitalization and death rates are all coming down, showing the spread of the virus is slowing. The seven-day average of the daily positive test rate has dropped below 5% for the first time since mid-October, the case rate is better than it has been since early October, the hospitalization rate is better than it has been since late October and the death rate (a lagging metric) is better than it has been since early November.

Citing those improving metrics, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that the winter contact sports season may begin next week. The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it’s ready to get going and that competition for basketball and hockey will start Monday.

As of Thursday, 1,818,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been shipped to distribution facilities including hospitals, health departments and pharmacies. 255,761 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots and 871,241 initial doses have been administered.