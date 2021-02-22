Michigan reports about 1,500 more coronavirus cases over weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 1,484 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and three more associated deaths over the last two days.

The Monday update from the state, which includes two days’ worth of data, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 581,403 since it was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 15,362.

On Saturday, labs tested 22,580 samples for the virus and 912 were positive, a rate of 3.87%. On Sunday, 22,292 samples were tested and 986, or 4.42%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded 101 more confirmed cases for a total of 48,335 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 644.

Barry and Berrien counties each reported one more death for totals of 41 and 218, respectively. Barry County has had 3,378 total confirmed cases and Berrien County 10,541 cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, confirmed 270 more cases over the two days for a total of 93,557. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 3,900. Oakland County has had 63,818 confirmed cases (137 more than were recorded Saturday) and 1,867 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 54,571 cases (135 more) and 1,847 deaths (no change).

Michigan’s virus metrics continue keep looking better, with the case rate on a fairly steady decline since early January and the seven-day average of the test positivity rate inching closer to the 3% threshold that public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations have also been declining, now better than they have been since mid-October. The daily death rate, a lagging metric, is better than it has been since late October.

The vaccine rollout saw a hiccup last week as shipments were delayed by poor weather in the South.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport announced Monday it will start offering on-site COVID-19 testing through partner OptiMed. You can either get a free PCR test, which takes a day or two to come back, or pay $100 for a rapid antigen test that turns around in 15 minutes. You don’t need a referral. While you can make an appointment at COVID19AZO.com, walk-ins are also welcome.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport has been offering such testing with partner TACKL Health since December.