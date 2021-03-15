Michigan reports about 3,100 more virus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Monday reported 3,143 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last two days as the state continues to see an increase in its case and positivity rates.

Michigan has now recorded a total of 610,580 cases of the virus since it was first detected here a little more than one year ago.

The state also announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 15,783.

On Saturday, labs tested 25,997 samples for the virus and 1,532, or 6.66%, were positive. On Sunday, 23,820 samples were tested and 1,830 were positive, which works out to 7.09%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The state has started tracking 58 more coronavirus outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities, bringing the total number of such outbreaks to 187. There are a few notable ongoing outbreaks at a few West Michigan high schools, including Portage Central (24 patients), East Grand Rapids (32), Forest Hills Central (32) and NorthPointe Christian (30).

Kent County reported one more death for a total of 663. It also added 158 more cases for a total of 50,100.

Calhoun County also reported one more death for a total of 222. It has had 8,820 total confirmed cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported three more deaths for a total of 3,973 and confirmed 628 more cases for a total of 98,581. Neighboring Oakland County has had 67,042 cases (370 more than were reported Saturday) and 1,916 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 57,686 cases (383 more) and 1,890 deaths (no change).

Michigan is watching some key virus metrics increase, including the seven-day average of case and testing positivity rates, as well as hospitalization numbers. The positivity rate is now nearing 5% after dropping to around 3.5% in mid-February. Public health officials say a rate below 3% indicates community spread is controlled.

The average rate of deaths each day, a lagging metric, has continued to show week-over-week improvements and is now lower than it has been since September.

The state has so far identified more than 600 cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants.