Michigan reports about 800 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 799 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 more related deaths as the state sees sustained improvements in its virus metrics.

The Wednesday update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 886,118 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of associated deaths to 19,031.

On Tuesday, labs tested 22,870 samples for the virus and 1,065 were positive, a percentage of 4.66%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 96 additional cases for a total of 67,853. The total number of deaths was revised down by three to 772. This has not been unusual as case are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions.

Some other West Michigan counties did report additional deaths:

Ionia County: One more death for 77 total; 6,129 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 353 total; 20,065 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 346 total; 15,480 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 373 total; 30,176 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, counted four more deaths for 4,688 total and confirmed 143 more cases for a total of 151,503. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,286 cases (77 more than the previous day) and 2,215 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 91,283 cases (69 more) and 2,287 deaths (revised down by one).

Key virus metrics have been looking better for weeks, with Michigan now ranking third among states for highest case rate after weeks at No. 1. The case rate has been dropping consistently for seven weeks. The number of active outbreaks at schools also dropped by about 20 last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says.

With six weeks of declines including a 20% drop last week, the seven-day average of the positive test rate is inching down toward 6%. Public health officials look for a rate below 3% to show community spread is controlled.

While the hospitalization census has been on the decline for more than a month and dropped by 21% last week, Michigan still has the highest inpatient bed utilization and highest intensive care bed utilization of any state. MDHHS added that the decline in hospitalizations slowed recently.

The death rate is dropping, too, declining 28% last week over the previous week. Michigan now ranks seven the in the nation for highest number of deaths, down four spots from the previous week, and fourth for highest death rate, down three spots.

Nearly 8.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. About 58% of residents over the age of 16 and about 53% of residents age 12 and up have received at least one dose.