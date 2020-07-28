Michigan residents can participate in COVID-19 vaccine study

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday, June 11 — a long-awaited step in the global vaccine race. The vaccine, developed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will be tested in 30,000 volunteers — some given the real shot and some a dummy shot. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A hospital system in southeastern Michigan is looking for up to 5,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System is working with the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., which want 30,000 people in the U.S. Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version.

After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines.

People who want to volunteer or learn more about the vaccine trial can visit www.henryford.com/ModernaVaccine.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story