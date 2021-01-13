Michigan restaurants will be able to open for dining Feb. 1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce that Michigan restaurants can reopen for indoor dining on Feb. 1, two-and-a-half months after an order to close amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The governor’s office confirmed the pending announcement following a statement issued on social media by the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
The current order prohibiting indoor eating and drinking is due to expire Friday but will be extended.
The fate of other off-limit activities such as organized sports was not immediately known. Whitmer will have news conference later Wednesday.
Latest Stories
- 6-foot fence to be installed in front of Capitol building
- More restaurants defy COVID dining bans as industry flounders
- Pennsylvania receiving $1.5 million federal grant to fight spotted lanternfly
- NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
- Loss of taste, smell can linger long after COVID-19 patients recover