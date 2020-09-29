Michigan says racial disparities of virus have diminished

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reporting that Black residents are no longer being disproportionately infected and killed by the coronavirus, after they accounted for a staggering 40% of deaths and 29% of cases in the early days of the pandemic.
For the last two available weeks of data, African Americans represented 10% of COVID-19 deaths and 8% of cases. They comprise 14% of Michigan’s population.
They still account for at least 38% of confirmed and probable deaths overall, and at least 20% of cases.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II credits people of color for being more likely to wear masks and follow safety guidelines.
Latest Stories
- Survey: In Hollywood, few believe harassers will be punished
- Restrictions for deer checking stations and CWD testing this firearm deer hunting season
- Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires
- Poll: Virginians about evenly divided on Confederate statues
- Gov. Whitmer in Houghton County Tuesday