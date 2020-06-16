Michigan seeks to reach 300K students about deceased doctor

FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is attempting to reach more than 300,00 former students, encouraging them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of molesting people going back decades.

The Ann Arbor school said Tuesday it is contacting former students, who were on campus from the mid-1960s through the early 2000s.

The school is asking them to call WilmerHale if they experienced abuse by the Dr. Robert E. Anderson or have information that may be relevant.