Michigan Senate GOP proposes $2B in coronavirus spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control Michigan’s Senate are proposing $2 billion in COVID-19 relief aid, including $500 million in state funding to help businesses hurting due to the pandemic.

The plan outlined Tuesday would spend less than what was proposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — $5.6 billion — and the GOP-led House, which voted last week to spend nearly $3.6 billion.

The Legislature and governor must agree before disbursing billions in federal relief enacted by Congress and then-President Donald Trump in late December.

