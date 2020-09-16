Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved by the state Senate.
The 34-2 vote Tuesday follows a monthslong delay in the Republican-led chamber amid lobbying from clerks in both parties who warned of significant delays in counting the votes.
The GOP-controlled House will consider the measure next.
Absentee voting is an increasingly popular option during the coronavirus pandemic and following the passage of a 2018 ballot initiative that lets people cast one for any reason.
