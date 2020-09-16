Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, then Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, talks during an interview at her office in Lansing, Mich. A bill sponsored by now Republican Sen. Ruth Johnson, would allow Michigan clerks to start processing absentee ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/David Eggert File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved by the state Senate.

The 34-2 vote Tuesday follows a monthslong delay in the Republican-led chamber amid lobbying from clerks in both parties who warned of significant delays in counting the votes.

The GOP-controlled House will consider the measure next.

Absentee voting is an increasingly popular option during the coronavirus pandemic and following the passage of a 2018 ballot initiative that lets people cast one for any reason.

FILE – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks March 5, 2020 at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Benson said her office will mail postcards telling 4.4 million registered voters that they can vote from home in November’s presidential election, and it will spend $2 million to reimburse local governments that provide pre-paid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

FILE – In this Monday, May 18, 2020 file photo, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, speaks in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. A bill that would allow Michigan clerks to start processing absentee ballots before Election Day is not dead, and the August primary legitimized concerns that officials won’t be able to quickly handle a surge of mailed-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, Shirkey says. It is sponsored by Republican Sen. Ruth Johnson, a former secretary of state. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

