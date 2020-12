A few demonstrators can be seen in front of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing as the Electoral College meets to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Senate passed a bill on December 18 to adjust and allocate funding for issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill allocates funding to support testing, aid to businesses and employees affected by shutdowns and underlying economic conditions and other items. It also includes $220 million towards an extension of unemployment benefits.

The full bill can be accessed on www.legislature.mi.gov. There is also a bill analysis available.