LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Republicans have rejected five more appointees nominated by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a renewed attempt to voice displeasure with not having input into her administration’s pandemic restrictions.
The move Wednesday came a week after the Senate blocked 13 gubernatorial nominees.
Those disapproved Wednesday include appointees to three university governing boards — Grand Valley State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan — and the state cosmetology board.
The state health department has lifted many restrictions that were imposed in November to curb spiking coronavirus cases.
But the GOP opposes remaining limits and says it is not being included in decisions.
Latest Stories
- Watch Live: White House holds briefing as Biden pushes virus relief
- Michigan Senate rejects 5 more Whitmer nominees
- ‘New chance at life’: Man gets face, hands in rare surgery
- Accused rapist hires hit-men to kill his niece, they killed two others instead
- ‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged in murder of his cousin