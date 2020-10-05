Michigan ski areas to adapt new protocols amid pandemic

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — Several ski areas in northern Michigan are aiming to adapt their operations as winter nears to address public health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The top worry of skiing destinations is usually the question of whether cold temperatures will provide the weather needed to establish a base of snow. But The News-Review reports this year managers also have the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will impact business and how the industry will adapt and develop safe operation protocols.

The National Ski Areas Association is urging ski operators to follow protocols that include cleaning and disinfection strategies in all areas of their operations.