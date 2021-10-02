Michigan Sports Hall inducts Calvin Johnson, Jordyn Wieber

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson speaks after being presented his Hall of Fame ring during halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber were inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Johnson starred at receiver for the Detroit Lions for nine seasons. Wieber, who is from DeWitt, Michigan, won Olympic gold in 2012.

Former Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker and photographer Mary Schroeder were also inducted.

Former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson, Jr., former Albion College and Okemos High School football coach Pete Schmidt and longtime Lions beat writer Tom Kowalski were honored posthumously as members of the class.