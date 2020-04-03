Michigan State AD defends Izzo after witness report

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 80-69. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman is defending basketball coach Tom Izzo, who reportedly contacted a witness who was part of a 2017 criminal sexual conduct investigation involving one of Izzo’s players.

Beekman says Izzo has been a “beacon of integrity” and that Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Equity cleared the basketball staff of any policy violations in the case.

ESPN says the school’s Title IX investigation determined the player in question was not responsible for having violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy.

The player reportedly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

