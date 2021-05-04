Michigan State Police Negaunee Post starts Twitter to connect with community

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police 8th district created a Twitter account in February to better connect with the community.

Kudos out to the Iron Mountain Post and community! They took in 135 purses, as well as many additional comfort items, during the month of April as part of "Purses with a Purpose". The purses and items were given to the Caring House Domestic Violence Shelter in Iron Mountain. pic.twitter.com/kCnFaTnVdA — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) May 4, 2021

Creator of the account Lt. Mark Giannunzio said, “If they tweet out to us or reply to one of my tweets we’re gonna get back to them as soon as we can.”

The account will allow any resident to reach out and ask about police programs along with other inquires.

May is motorcycle awareness month. With the U.P. weather getting nicer each day, motorcyclists are out and about. Watch your blind spots as motorcycles can easily disappear from your vision. If you're riding, make sure your lights are on at all times. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/qUX6s2uQmd — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) May 4, 2021

“We’re trying to have a little bit of fun with the Twitter account up here. We’re putting some fun facts in there about the Upper Peninsula, some traffic safety facts, some crime statistics, what to avoid, instance in the last couple of days we had a lot of rain and fog in the area. Trying to remind people to turn their lights on give some extra distance between two vehicles, traffic tips” Giannunizio said. “Up here we’re trying to get more ingrained with the community more of a community enforcement, community policing, and education.”

There Twitter handle is @MSPEighthDist.

*The 5k portion of Law Enforcement Torch Run which was to be held on May 16 has been cancelled due to COVID restrictions. Troopers will still be taking donations for Special Olympics and participating in the 24 hour run on May 15 from the Gladstone Post to Marquette.* pic.twitter.com/rtyZ4JAhMM — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) May 3, 2021

There is also the MSP App that can be downloaded on your smartphone where you can access Michigan State Police news, the Most Wanted list, and more.