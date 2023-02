GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers on the midnight shift in Gaylord were treated to a beautiful view of the Northern Lights Sunday night.

The MSP Seventh District Twitter account shared photos of the view the troopers got.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are “an atmospheric phenomenon that’s regarded as the Holy Grail of sky watching,” according to Space.com

You can view the photos in the gallery below.