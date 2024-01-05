MICHIGAN (WJMN) – There are currently 670 missing children in the State of Michigan. Michigan State Police wants to bring awareness to this issue and promote child safety. They are holding a National Missing Children’s Poster Contest as an effort to promote these issues. The theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home”.

Rules for the contest include that applicants must be in the 5th grade, original artwork should reflect the theme and the phrase must appear on the poster, digitally produced images, collages, or cutouts will not be eligible, and it must measure 8 1/2 by 14 inches.

Submissions must also include a completed application. Click here to access the application.

Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, February 2nd, 2024. It can be mailed to Michigan State Police, Missing Children’s Clearinghouse, Attn. Ms. Jolene Hardesty, 7150 Harris Drive.