Michigan State Police warn residents of scam phone calls

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)– Scam calls also known as robo calls are a popular tactic used by scammers to get infromation and money from unknwoing victims.

Recently locals have received scams asking for donations to their local police station.

These calls are scams.

We talked with Sgt. Mark Giannunzio about how to detect scam calls.

He says, “The Michigan state police do not do any sort of fundraising efforts over the phone. We don’t take any sort of money at all from anyone and we currently aren’t going to be calling people to donate the funds to keep our operations intact.”

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Michigan State Police and asking you for a monetary donation assume it’s a scam and hang up.

If you’re interested in donating to your local police or fire department contact them directly to find out how.

