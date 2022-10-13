EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a video Thursday that he has submitted his letter of resignation.

According to a YouTube post from MSU, Stanley’s resignation is effective 90 days from Oct. 13, 2022.

This comes about a month after it was suddenly reported that Stanley and the Board of Trustees were in current discussions over his contract and he was potentially heading out the door.

After that, there were varying reports and several different parties backing the president, including the chairperson of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum.

Samuel’s critics have questioned how the university handled the departure of Business School Dean Sanjay Gupta. A week after claiming Gupta resigned, MSU clarified he was removed from the position and the school hired outside council to review the deans dismissal.

Stanley opened up his resignation video by saying he has given his 90 day notice to the Board. He then went on to say that he has received an outpouring of support from students, staff, faculty, shared governance, alumni, donors, affinity groups and others.

“Many of you will be profoundly disappointed by this decision, but I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate, and the Associated Students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees, and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted,” Stanley said.

Stanley said the decision was not easy because the school has come so far in the past three years since he started.

He also mentioned the three strategic plans the university had worked on during his time. One for the university as a whole, a second plan focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a third plan focused on relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

Stanley also spent time discussing some of his accomplishments, which included setting a new record for annual fundraising and got the largest single gift in the school’s history.

The president said on the Title IX front, the school ‘continues fulfilling and going beyond our resolution agreements by implementing sweeping changes to how we handle relationship violence and sexual misconduct.’

Stanley concluded his message by saying he still believes in Michigan State.

“All of this is to say, despite the current turmoil, the fundamentals of the university are very strong,” Stanley said. “Presidents are transient. Boards change. But the faculty, staff, students, and alumni and what they stand for is the heart and soul of the university.”

So far there have been no reactions from the MSU Board of Trustees or other officials. As soon as there is, we will update you on this page.

