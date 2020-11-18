Michigan state trooper pulls man from burning, crashed car

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — State police say a trooper pulled a man from a burning vehicle shortly before it was fully engulfed by flames in the aftermath of a crash in southeastern Michigan’s Wayne County.

Michigan State Police say a trooper from the agency’s Brighton post was patrolling Tuesday when he spotted a multi-vehicle crash on Ann Arbor Road over Interstate 275.

The trooper pulled a man who had been trapped in one of the cars from that vehicle shortly before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The 56-year-old Plymouth man was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday.

State police have released dash cam footage showing the aftermath.

Latest Stories