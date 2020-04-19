Michigan State University, CMU freeze tuition for fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University said tuition rates will remain frozen in fall to ease pressure on families whose finances have been affected by the coronavirus.

Samuel Stanley Jr. says he’s trying to ensure that “students can stay in our Spartan family.” Under a previous budget plan, tuition rates were also frozen in 2019.

Trustees will vote on tuition at their next meeting. Separately, Stanley is taking a 10% pay cut. University executives will take cuts of 2% to 7%, at least through June.

Central Michigan University said it will keep the same undergraduate tuition rates.

The University of Michigan hasn’t disclosed its plan.