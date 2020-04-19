Michigan State University, CMU freeze tuition for fall

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:
generic-michigan-state-university-generic-msu_1516999953994.jpg

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University said tuition rates will remain frozen in fall to ease pressure on families whose finances have been affected by the coronavirus.

Samuel Stanley Jr. says he’s trying to ensure that “students can stay in our Spartan family.” Under a previous budget plan, tuition rates were also frozen in 2019.

Trustees will vote on tuition at their next meeting. Separately, Stanley is taking a 10% pay cut. University executives will take cuts of 2% to 7%, at least through June.

Central Michigan University said it will keep the same undergraduate tuition rates.

The University of Michigan hasn’t disclosed its plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"