Michigan State’s COVID-19 outbreak now larger than GVSU’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The number of coronavirus cases around Michigan State University has ballooned to nearly 1,300 people, the state says.

The 1,295 cases are among students living off campus.

MSU now has the largest outbreak of any post-secondary institution in the state, surpassing Grand Valley State University, which has a little more than 800 cases. GVSU students are under a “staying in place” order issued to help control the spread of of the virus. Similar mandates have been issued around MSU’s campus.

Western Michigan has about 450 cases, Central Michigan about 320 cases, the University of Michigan 295 and Adrian College about 250.

The state has been providing updates on K-12 schools, colleges and universities on Mondays, listing the name of the school and the number of associated cases. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases outside a single household connected by location.

Outbreaks at K-12 schools statewide remain quite small, with only one of them — a preschool through elementary in Alma — surpassing 10 cases. In West Michigan, the largest K-12 outbreak are at Caledonia High School, which has nine cases, and Carson City Elementary and Coldwater High School, both of which have six cases.

WEEKEND CASE NUMBERS

Among all people statewide, an additional 1,308 cases of coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend, an average of 654 daily, the state’s Monday update indicated. There were also eight deaths reported.

In all, Michigan has now had a total of 122,735 confirmed cases in the last six and a half months. About 95,000 of those patients are considered recovered, meaning they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms. There have been a total of 6,731 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 24,311 samples for the virus and 840 came back positive. On Sunday, 872 samples out of 26,892 samples were positive. The number of new cases daily does not equal the number of positive tests daily because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive test Saturday was 3.46% and 3.24% Sunday.

Michigan’s new cases have remained on a statistical plateau for weeks and the seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down in recent days. Hospitalization numbers remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day.

The state also announced Monday that the virus’ disproportionate impact on Black people has been driven down. Initially, some 29% of cases and 40% of deaths were among Black people even though they make up only about 15% of the state’s population. But in the last two weeks, the state said, only 8% of cases were among Black people and about 10% of deaths.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that movie theaters, performance venues, bowling alleys and several other types of businesses could reopen statewide Oct. 9 after having been closed for nearly seven months. While capacity limits will still be in effect, the number of people allowed in both indoor and outdoor venues was increased.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is reviewing the Friday order to see if schools can welcome more than the current two fans per perticipant into football games. They expect a decision Tuesday or Wednesday.

