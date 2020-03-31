Michigan Supreme Court allows “duress defense” for a woman whose boyfriend stabbed victim 91 times

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a Michigan State basketball player is asking the Michigan attorney general's office to investigate, according to a published report.

Citing a police report and emails obtained through a public records request, ESPN reports that Michigan State police told prosecutors they had probable cause that sophomore guard Brock Washington raped the woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent.