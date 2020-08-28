Michigan Supreme Court delays virus-related case

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has postponed arguments over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers until Sept. 9.

The one-week delay is tied to an illness on Justice Richard Bernstein’s staff. Bernstein, who is blind, says an “indispensable” aide is struggling with COVID-19.

Bernstein says he depends on the staff member to help him review thousands of pages of material.

A federal judge hearing a dispute over Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions has asked the Supreme Court for an opinion on her power to renew certain orders related to COVID-19.

