Michigan Supreme Court delays virus-related case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has postponed arguments over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers until Sept. 9.
The one-week delay is tied to an illness on Justice Richard Bernstein’s staff. Bernstein, who is blind, says an “indispensable” aide is struggling with COVID-19.
Bernstein says he depends on the staff member to help him review thousands of pages of material.
A federal judge hearing a dispute over Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions has asked the Supreme Court for an opinion on her power to renew certain orders related to COVID-19.
Latest Stories
- Food distribution to be held at American Legion in Marquette
- Michigan prison guards union calls for removal of MDOC director
- Road closure for entire month of September in Ironwood Township
- U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Georgia
- RNC Night 4: Trump’s moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani