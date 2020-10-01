Michigan surpasses 125,000 coronavirus cases since March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 891 cases of coronavirus and recorded 19 more deaths, the latest state data shows.

The Thursday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 125,578 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the number of deaths to 6,781.

Of the 19 deaths, 11 were discovered as public health officials checked death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state. These checks have been happening routinely each week for months.

Labs in Michigan on Wednesday tested 35,886 samples for the virus and 1,203 came back positive, a rate of 3.35%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The rate of new cases in Michigan has remained mostly unchanged for some time — though the Upper Peninsula is seeing a large increase. The seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down lately, though it’s still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalization numbers remain low statewide, as do the numbers of deaths each day.

