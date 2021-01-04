Michigan surpasses 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since March 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With an additional 4,992 confirmed coronavirus cases announced Monday, Michigan has surpassed half a million cases since the virus was first detected in the state nearly 10 months ago.

In all, some 502,119 people have contracted the virus.

The Monday update from the state, which includes two days’ worth of data because data is not released on Sundays, also announced 80 more deaths linked to COVID-19 for a total of 12,678.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 21,545 samples for the virus and 2,130 were positive, a rate of 9.89%. On Sunday, 42,596 samples were tested and 3,336 were positive, a rate of 7.83%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan has recently been seeing encouraging trends in its outbreak, with the number of new cases per million people per day on the decline, the average rate of positive tests each day down, hospitalizations trending down and the number of deaths each day seeing improvements.

Still, the numbers are high. Michigan recorded about 100,000 new cases in the last 28 days alone. The rate of daily deaths is at least five times higher than it was in early September.

Additionally, the percentage of positive tests still nearly three times the 3% threshold health experts look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.

