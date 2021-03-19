Michigan tax deadline pushed back to match IRS extension

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Your state of Michigan taxes are now due May 17.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Friday that the regular deadline of April 15 had been pushed back by about a month to follow suit with the IRS.

The IRS said Wednesday that federal taxes would be due May 17, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline was also moved in 2020 for the same reason.

In a statement, state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks also cited federal stimulus programs as part of the reason for the change.

“Taxpayers are trying to understand how the federal stimulus and the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their taxes,” Eubanks said. “We are continuously evaluating how we can assist taxpayers. Changing the state’s filing and payment deadlines can help individuals figure out their next steps as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order. I am grateful for the money going out to Michiganders under the American Rescue Plan and proud of the state-level pandemic relief we’ve delivered to families and small businesses. Together, we’ll build our economy back better.”

If you need even more time to file your state return, you must ask for an extension and pay your estimated taxes before May 17.

The city of Grand Rapids income tax deadline has also been moved back a month and is now June 1.