Michigan teachers train outdoors to stay safe amid outbreak

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A school in western Michigan is taking learning outdoors as a way to help keep students and teachers safe from the coronavirus.

The Holland Sentinel reports Friday that Holland Christian elementary level teachers went through a so-called boot camp on outdoor education with the Outdoor Discovery Center.

The Outdoor Discovery Center conducted the training Aug. 17 on an 84-acre property the school district gained access to for educational purposes.

Rynsburger noted that teachers will not be required to participate in outdoor learning.

