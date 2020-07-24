Michigan tightens PFAS standards for drinking water

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan will adopt stricter standards for the likely carcinogen PFAS in drinking water.

Under the new rules, the standard for PFOA will be 8 parts per trillion and 16 ppt for PFOS. Those are the two most common types of the PFAS class of chemicals that have been studied.

Previously, the standard for both was 70 ppt.

A likely carcinogen, PFAS has also been linked to several other illnesses, including ulcerative colitis, liver damage and some problems during pregnancy. The class of chemicals has been found in everything from Scotchgard to food wrappers to a type of foam used to fight jet fuel fires.

They have been found in water all over Michigan, including in private wells near Rockford — which led to a lawsuit and multimillion-dollar settlement with shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide to pay to extend municipal water to affected properties — and the municipal system in Parchment, which connected with Kalamazoo’s water to resolve the issue.

The updated standards had to be approved by the Michigan Legislature Committee on Administrative Rules. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says they are expected to take effect Aug. 3.

Online:

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team

