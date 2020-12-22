Michigan to allow thousands on food aid to go to restaurants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents who receive food assistance from the state can use their benefits at restaurants.

The program could give a boost to restaurants that are prohibited from offering indoor dining because of coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

“No Michigander should worry about how to put food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a pandemic,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“This partnership with our restaurants will ensure people across the state have the support they need this winter. I am grateful for the restaurants that participate in this program and will continue to work around the clock to ensure support for every family. Remember, Michiganders: mask up, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently. We will get through this together.”

The health department says more than 300,000 people will soon be able to use their Bridge Card to buy discounted meals at restaurants.

“MDHHS is always working to make it easier for residents to put food on the table for themselves and their families,” said Director Robert Gordon. “The Restaurant Meal Program provides an option for Michiganders who – for no fault of their own – find it difficult to prepare hot meals.”

Restaurants first must enroll with the health department, which will publish an online list.

People who are eligible include those over 60 and people with a disability.

