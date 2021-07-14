Michigan to announce several vaccine lottery winners

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes during a press conference at Cristo Rey Church in Lansing on July 1, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen will hold a virtual presser, to announce several winners of the “MI Shot to Sweepstakes.

Whitmer is expected to announce the first several winners of the $50,000 prizes. A one million dollar winner was drawn earlier this week but will be announced at a later date.

A two million dollar prize will be drawn later next month. The deadline to apply for that is August 3rd.

“These sweepstakes give every Michigander who’s been vaccinated a shot to win cash or college scholarships,” Whitmer said in a statement when announcing the contest earlier this month. “It’s also a great way to encourage more Michiganders to get the safe and effective vaccine so you can protect yourself, your family, and help get life back to normal. If we all roll up our sleeves and do our part, we can all win big. Let’s get to work!”

The “MI Shot to Sweepstakes” were originally created in hopes of getting Michigan’s vaccination rate to 70%. According to data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Monday, the vaccination rate was at 62% 16-years-old and older. That equivalent to a little more than 5 million people, out of the more than 8 million people eligible.

You view all of the available prizes in the sweepstakes below. Those who need to sign up can do so by visiting www.MIShotToWin.com. You can also call 888-535-6136 (press 1).

PRIZES

$1 Million Drawing

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020, and July 10, 2021.

The $1M Drawing, $50k Daily Drawings, and $2M Drawing are only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older as of the corresponding drawing date.

$2 Million Drawing

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020, and July 30, 2021.

30 $50,000 Daily Drawings

Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

You can view all of the rules here.

<<<Correction: A previous version of this story reflected that the one million dollar winner would be announced today, but that is not the case. We regret this error, and the story above has been amended to reflect the correction.