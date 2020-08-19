Michigan to give jobless extra $300 a week under Trump plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has applied for federal funding to provide an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits.
It’s less than the $600 boost that expired last month but still more than the maximum $362 weekly payment Michigan dispenses.
President Donald Trump this month signed an order extending the added weekly benefit after he and Congress were unable to agree to a broader new coronavirus relief plan.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the program will provide much-needed support but is a short-term “Band-Aid” that falls short of what’s needed.
