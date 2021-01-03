Michigan victim confidentiality law signed by Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families will have an added level of privacy through a confidentiality measure signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The act replaces residential addresses on state IDs with a state post office address and allows the state to use a substitute mailing address in place of a residential address to mail correspondence.

Those interested in participating must send an application to the state attorney general’s office.

A written statement of risk if a person’s address is disclosed is required, but no criminal conviction is necessary to prove that risk.

