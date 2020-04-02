Michigan virus cases clear 10,000; peak still weeks away

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a news conference in Lansing on March 26, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is probably a month away from reaching the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 people and contributed to 417 deaths statewide.

She said Thursday that everyone must act as though we could be carrying the virus and stay home because just one person with it can infect another 40.

Michigan has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with the vast majority of its cases coming from in and around Detroit.

In Detroit alone, residents make up 24% of the deaths statewide and 26% of the 10,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19.