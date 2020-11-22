Michigan watchdogs lose bid to stop water boost for bottler

EVART, Mich. (AP) — State regulators say they’ve rejected an appeal of a bottled water company’s plan to pump more water in western Michigan.

The head of Michigan’s environment department says she can intervene only “under very limited circumstances.

Liesl Clark says they’re not present in the dispute involving a grassroots group and Nestle’s Ice Mountain operations.

In April, an administrative law judge upheld a state permit, which allows Nestle Waters North America to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well in Osceola County. That’s a 60% increase.

The water is trucked to an Ice Mountain production facility in Mecosta County.

Nestle pulls water from other wells in the area.

