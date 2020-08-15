Michigan will distribute 4 million free masks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 4 million masks will be distributed to residents — free of charge — to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The face coverings will go to low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters through a partnership of the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Ford Motor Co.

FEMA is supplying 2.5 million of the masks, including 1.5 million that the state has already sent to social service agencies.

Ford is paying for 1.5 million masks. They will go to low-income schools, the city of Detroit, health clinics for the poor, some testing sites, and other places.