Michigan won’t go further than federal vax-or-test rule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration released its stance this week following questions from the business community. Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government.
They must be at least as effective as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s program. Michigan’s regulations cover both private and government workplaces.
Democrats in the Legislature, meanwhile, are pushing for the disbursement of unspent federal coronavirus relief aid that was enacted last December.
Latest Stories
- Brian Laundrie update: Remains found in Florida park identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé
- Brian Laundrie timeline: Human remains ID’d as Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
- What’s next for the former Marquette hospital property after agreement reached with NMU Foundation
- ‘Strong probability’ human remains found at park belong to Brian Laundrie, family attorney says
- NOAA releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook