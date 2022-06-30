LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a message of caution on Thursday, urging people to stay alert for credit card skimming. Skimmers are pieces of technology that look like a regular card reader, but take your card information at the pump and other places cards are used.

“These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. Our weights and measures inspectors are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their dedication in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification.”

MDARD reported a skimmer found inside a gas pump at Faris Fuel Stop Inc., 6114 N. Saginaw St., Mt. Morris in Genesee County.

“Many station owners have security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” added Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director. “Unfortunately, thieves will cut, break, or remove the tape. It is important both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card.”

MDARD works with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement, to track down the people behind the skimmers.

If you believe your information may have been compromised, please contact your banking institution immediately.