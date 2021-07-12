Michigan’s $1M vaccine lottery winner to be drawn Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s $1 million coronavirus vaccine lottery winner will be drawn Monday as part of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

The winner will be notified right away but won’t be announced publicly for at least a few days while all the paperwork is signed, Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission, said.

“After the drawing happens, we have a whole validation process … then also they have to sign off on some paperwork before we actually launch them into the public spotlight,” Singh said.

A handful of winners from last week’s $50,000 daily drawings have already been notified and will be introduced publicly during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Everyone is very anxious to start learning about the winners,” Singh said.

As of July 9, the state said, some 1.4 million people had entered the sweepstakes.

While the purpose of the lottery is to encourage more people to get the vaccine, the state’s overall vaccination rate has increased less than one percent since the sweepstakes began at the beginning of the month.

County health officials recently told News 8 lack of awareness about the lottery may be to blame.

With more prizes ahead, including a $2 million drawing on Aug. 3, Singh has a feeling things will start to pick up.

“We are hopeful that once we start announcing the winners and people can see them and hear their stories, it’ll encourage more people to get the vaccine,” she said.

To enter for your chance to win, including scholarship drawings for vaccinated Michiganders ages 12 to 17, you can go to mishottowin.com or call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1 to enter. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be registered by a parent.