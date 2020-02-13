Michigan’s alcohol breath test devices are back amid probe

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

Mich. (AP) — All 203 of Michigan’s alcohol breath testing devices are back in service amid a fraud investigation of the company that supplies the equipment.

The Michigan State Police a criminal investigation last month into contract employees with Intoximeters Inc. and suspended its contract after evidence suggested the company falsified records and misrepresented the devices’ accuracy.

The Detroit Free Press reports that state police had announced all Datamaster DMT devices had been sidelined until the agency could verify that each was properly calibrated.

Nearly 40 devices were back online a few days later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Ellie Miller & the Westwood Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Ellie Miller & the Westwood Patriots"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Jesse Kentala of Dollar Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Jesse Kentala of Dollar Bay"

New K9 for Alger County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K9 for Alger County Sheriff's Office"

Michigan's Ice Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan's Ice Fest"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020"

HS Sports Zone: Film Session w/ the Westwood Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Film Session w/ the Westwood Patriots"