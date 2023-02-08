LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s State Budget Director Christopher Harkins will be outlining Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s 2024 Fiscal Year plan Wednesday morning.

Starting at 11 a.m. Haskins will present the Executive Budget alongside Whitmer and other officials to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees at the State Capitol.

Details have already started to emerge about Whitmer’s budget, including that the governor plans to send out $180 checks to taxpayers.

